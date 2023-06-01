BNB Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. BNB has a total market cap of $47.56 billion and approximately $356.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $305.18 or 0.01133100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,856,359 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,856,494.14668572. The last known price of BNB is 304.41854045 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1437 active market(s) with $481,985,340.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
