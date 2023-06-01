Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 382,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 3.2 %

BVH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. 124,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,260. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

