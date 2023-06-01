Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 14,364 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL remained flat at $27.35 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.