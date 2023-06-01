Blue Edge Capital LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inotiv by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 199.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $25,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 692,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.94. 200,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,889. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

