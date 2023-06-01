Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UNH stock traded up $8.00 on Thursday, hitting $495.24. 2,276,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,023. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $490.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $461.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

