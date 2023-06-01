Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,812 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 135,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,958. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

