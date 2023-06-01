Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

