Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 1.7%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 573,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 287,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Blackrock Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

