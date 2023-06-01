Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.26. 227,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 612,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,000 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.