Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Alexander Ospelt Sells 260,000 Shares

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.82), for a total value of £1,014,000 ($1,253,089.47).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.89), for a total value of £155,402.28 ($192,044.34).

Billington Stock Performance

Shares of BILN traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 404.66 ($5.00). 10,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,106. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Billington Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 476.20 ($5.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 415.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.03.

Billington Increases Dividend

Billington Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,947.37%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

