BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,149 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $113,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,149 shares in the company, valued at $411,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,742. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

