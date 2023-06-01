Betterment LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

