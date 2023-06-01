Benjamin Gliklich Sells 8,469 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $152,526.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Gliklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.