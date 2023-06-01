Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 20,367 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

SO traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. 2,092,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

