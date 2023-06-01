Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,632 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 2,363,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,543. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

