Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.54. 623,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,380. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.