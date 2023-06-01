Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.