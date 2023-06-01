Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 6,036 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 34,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.