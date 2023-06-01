Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 3,409,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

