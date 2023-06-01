Bellwether Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 49,202 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $52.71.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

