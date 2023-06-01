Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 742,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,243. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

