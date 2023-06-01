Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,435 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

