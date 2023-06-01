Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 58,150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,765,000 after acquiring an additional 477,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 980,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,107. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

