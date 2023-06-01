Bellwether Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,961 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,913,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,349,000 after purchasing an additional 949,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BSX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. 3,502,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561,816. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

