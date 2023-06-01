Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 6.9%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

