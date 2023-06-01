Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.77 ($0.11). Approximately 77,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 870,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £93.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.12.

Bank of Ireland Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a €0.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Bank of Ireland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

