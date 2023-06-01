Bank of America Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Neutral”

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,866 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 35,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

