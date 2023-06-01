Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 11.8% in May

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,573,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,573,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,824.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 754,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,220 shares of company stock worth $329,273. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bakkt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 144,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bakkt by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of BKKT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.67.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,057.17% and a positive return on equity of 133.00%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

