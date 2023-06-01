Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Stock Performance

AYRO stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.39.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Equities analysts predict that Ayro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

