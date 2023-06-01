AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.24. 2,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104,405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

