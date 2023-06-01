Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading Down 3.7%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 185,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 363,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

