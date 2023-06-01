AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,677.72.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,386.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,580.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,498.58. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 129.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 10.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

