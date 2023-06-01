Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Down 6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
ATRESMEDIA Corporacion de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. The firm operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Others. The Television segment specializes in TV broadcasting through its network of channels, such as Antena 3, Neox, Nova, Atresseries, and LaSexta.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (ATVDY)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.