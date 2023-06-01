Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Down 6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Rating)

ATRESMEDIA Corporacion de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. The firm operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Others. The Television segment specializes in TV broadcasting through its network of channels, such as Antena 3, Neox, Nova, Atresseries, and LaSexta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.