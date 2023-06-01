Astrafer 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,570.28 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Astrafer has a total market cap of $159.74 million and $18,570.28 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.03048541 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $17,159.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

