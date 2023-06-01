Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 661,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,884. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 363,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

