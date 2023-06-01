Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.