Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.55)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $640-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.55 million. Asana also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.11) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 4,938,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 159.46% and a negative net margin of 74.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

