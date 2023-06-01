Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $157.5-158.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.81 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.55)-$(0.50) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Asana Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 4,761,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

