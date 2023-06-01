Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $625,421.71 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ark has a market cap of $44.95 million and $625,421.71 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003055 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002949 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,315,908 coins and its circulating supply is 173,315,774 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

