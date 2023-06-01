Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,334,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,900. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

