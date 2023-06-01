Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

