Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 949,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,731. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

