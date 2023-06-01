Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $199,592.09 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

