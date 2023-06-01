Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,928. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.