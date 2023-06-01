ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

ARB Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

