Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

