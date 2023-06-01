Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 1,011 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $18,582.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 2,047,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.