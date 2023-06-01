Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 1,011 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $18,582.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 2,047,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,497. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.