Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Position Raised by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

