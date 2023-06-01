Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.07 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and $210,148.92 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,082.24 or 0.07746855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.