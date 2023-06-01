Analysts Set scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target at $19.17

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
