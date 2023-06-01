Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $94.67

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $94.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

